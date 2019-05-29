Overview

Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Waldinger works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.