Dr. Thomas Walden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Walden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.
Locations
Mountain Home Psychiatric Mdcn204 N College St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 424-4804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walden saved my life. I didn't think I'd ever feel good again. He worked so hard to prescribe meds to help me pull out of a depression so deep that I had just about given up. He has been so kind to me and has a wonderful sense of humor that puts you at ease right away.
About Dr. Thomas Walden, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1508897307
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walden has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.
