Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Wakefield works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-5820Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wakefield?
Outstanding team of Vascular Medicine professionals
About Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1902907819
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med Center
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakefield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakefield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakefield works at
Dr. Wakefield has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wakefield speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakefield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakefield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.