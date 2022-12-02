Overview

Dr. Thomas Waits, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Waits works at Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Washington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Anemia and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.