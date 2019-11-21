Overview

Dr. Thomas Wagner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Ridgeville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Westshore Primary Care in North Ridgeville, OH with other offices in Avon Lake, OH and Avon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.