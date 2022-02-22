Overview

Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Waggoner works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.