Dr. Thomas Vris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vris, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Vris works at
Locations
-
1
Vris, Thomas W Dr148 East Ave Ste 3L, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 295-3409
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vris?
Dr. Vris saw me for what turned out to be a sinus infection. He was personable and patient giving time for me to explain my situation. He explained his treatment and the need to follow-up with me in several weeks. I never felt hurried and felt he had a definite interest in getting to know a little about me personally. I would definitely recommend him as a knowledgeable caring physician.
About Dr. Thomas Vris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1801955836
Education & Certifications
- Dr Claus Walter
- Peter Bent Brigham|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Peter Bent Brigham
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vris works at
Dr. Vris has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.