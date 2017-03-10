Dr. Thomas Virtue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virtue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Virtue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Virtue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Virtue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Florida OB/GYN3 Shircliff Way Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virtue?
I have been a patient of Dr Virtue for many years now. He is a good doctor. His care for me has been thoughtful, proactive, sensitive. He listens to my opinions and never pushes treatments I do not desire. I feel he looks to my future health as well as my current health.
About Dr. Thomas Virtue, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477515583
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virtue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virtue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virtue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virtue works at
Dr. Virtue has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virtue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Virtue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virtue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virtue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virtue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.