Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Vinson works at Round Rock Cardiology in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis of Aorta and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.