Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Colo Sch Med
Dr. Vendegna works at
Locations
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 549-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vendegna is great. He's attentive, asks questions, explains test results. His employees that actually administer the tests are also excellent. However his office staff is unbelievably inadequate, inefficient and somewhat rude. There's no follow-thru.
About Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vendegna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vendegna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vendegna has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vendegna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vendegna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vendegna.
