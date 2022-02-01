Dr. Thomas Vazzana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazzana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vazzana, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vazzana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4407
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly regarded by all my physicians
About Dr. Thomas Vazzana, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1790761120
Education & Certifications
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys, Cardiovascular Diseases St Joseph'S Hosp & M C, Internal Medicine
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- St George',S University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazzana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazzana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazzana has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazzana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazzana speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazzana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazzana.
