Dr. Thomas Vates, MD
Dr. Thomas Vates, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology620 Cranbury Rd Ste 111, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-5121
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-20, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 613-9144
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 613-9144
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Is good doctor I recommending de vates
About Dr. Thomas Vates, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447258637
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Vates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vates has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vates.
