Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (40)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Vasdekas works at Advanced Surgical Consultants LLC in Homer Glen, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Consultants
    12701 W 143rd St Ste 110, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-0441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Vasdekas and his staff. His receptionist & his nurse are so nice and helpful. I had to call many times before my surgery to figure out scheduling & insurance, and his receptionist Marian helped me with absolutely everything. Dr. Vasdekas is not only a great surgeon, but a great person as well. He is kind, thorough, and answers all of your questions. He knew I was very nervous about the surgery and he made me feel comfortable every step of the way. Every bit of my experience with this doctor & this office has been a 10/10. Thank you all!
    Olivia — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275630253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasdekas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasdekas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasdekas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasdekas works at Advanced Surgical Consultants LLC in Homer Glen, IL. View the full address on Dr. Vasdekas’s profile.

    Dr. Vasdekas has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasdekas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasdekas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasdekas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasdekas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasdekas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

