Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Surgical Consultants12701 W 143rd St Ste 110, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 364-0441
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Vasdekas and his staff. His receptionist & his nurse are so nice and helpful. I had to call many times before my surgery to figure out scheduling & insurance, and his receptionist Marian helped me with absolutely everything. Dr. Vasdekas is not only a great surgeon, but a great person as well. He is kind, thorough, and answers all of your questions. He knew I was very nervous about the surgery and he made me feel comfortable every step of the way. Every bit of my experience with this doctor & this office has been a 10/10. Thank you all!
About Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275630253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
- General Surgery
Dr. Vasdekas has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasdekas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasdekas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasdekas.
