Overview

Dr. Thomas Varghese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brookfield, WI.



Dr. Varghese works at Wheaton Franciscan Medical Grp in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.