Overview

Dr. Thomas Vanmeter, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Vanmeter works at Dermatology Associates in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.