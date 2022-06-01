Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanhoose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Dr. Vanhoose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics596 Westport Rd Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanhoose?
This guy is brilliant! He took his time to listen to my concerns and explain his thought process as well as reasons why I should/should not do certain treatments. I can’t tell you how great it feels to finally find a doctor who cares and does not treat you like a number. The entire staff was welcoming from front desk to nurses. I liked being able get labs drawn in office that same day. The online portal allows you to quickly see your lab results, message your provider, and request an appointment. I am so glad I found this office, and I have been telling everyone about him.
About Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891154530
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanhoose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vanhoose using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vanhoose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanhoose works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanhoose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanhoose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanhoose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanhoose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.