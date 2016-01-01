Dr. Thomas Vandermeer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandermeer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vandermeer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vandermeer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
University Surgical Associates750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Vandermeer, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215903844
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandermeer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandermeer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandermeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandermeer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandermeer.
