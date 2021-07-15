Dr. Thomas Van Dinter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dinter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Van Dinter Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Van Dinter Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Van Dinter Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Diseases Group-baylor4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6020
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Dallas Diagnostic9101 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-6020
-
3
North Central Surgical Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Dinter Jr?
This Doctor is excellent! Very attentive and caring! He has a great staff and takes time with your appointments. I would and have referred family and friends to him because I know they will get the best care available.
About Dr. Thomas Van Dinter Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518184365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dinter Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Dinter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dinter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dinter Jr works at
Dr. Van Dinter Jr has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Dinter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dinter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dinter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dinter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dinter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.