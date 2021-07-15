Overview

Dr. Thomas Van Dinter Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Van Dinter Jr works at Health Texas Provider Network in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.