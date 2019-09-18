Dr. Thomas Valente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Valente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Valente, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Lifestream Behavioral Center Inc.215 N 3rd St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-7500
Lifestream Behavioral Center2020 Talley Rd, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-7420
LifeStream Behavioral Center2018 Talley Rd, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-7420
- 4 201 E Magnolia Ave, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 357-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I myself know Dr.Valente he's a great human being tremendous. Doctor,God bless him.haydee hill
About Dr. Thomas Valente, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Valente has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Valente. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.