Overview

Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Vail works at Dr. Thomas Vail in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.