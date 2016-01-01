Dr. Urice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Urice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Urice, MD is a dermatologist in Norman, OK. Dr. Urice completed a residency at U Ark. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Urice is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Jennifer B. Roberts MD Pllc2413 Palmer Cir, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 310-3843
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thomas Urice, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023016169
Education & Certifications
- U Ark
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Norman Regional Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Urice?
