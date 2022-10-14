See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Bariatric Surgery
4 (64)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia Richmond Va.

Dr. Umbach works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blossom Bariatrics
    Blossom Bariatrics
7385 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120
(855) 256-7766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Chronic Pain
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Chronic Pain

Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Chronic Pain
Duodenal Switch and SIPS
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Surgical Weight Loss
Weight Gain
Weight Loss
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 14, 2022
    My whole experience, beginning to end, was great! All questions answered. I didn't feel rushed. Staff were friendly, caring, supportive and encouraging. Will definitely recommend Blossom to others.
    Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285668319
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    • Kaiser Permanente/Los Angeles Med Ctr
    • Medical College Of Virginia Richmond Va
    • College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Umbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Umbach works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Umbach’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Umbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

