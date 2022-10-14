Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia Richmond Va.
Locations
Blossom Bariatrics7385 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (855) 256-7766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My whole experience, beginning to end, was great! All questions answered. I didn't feel rushed. Staff were friendly, caring, supportive and encouraging. Will definitely recommend Blossom to others.
About Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente/Los Angeles Med Ctr
- Medical College Of Virginia Richmond Va
- College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umbach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umbach speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Umbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umbach.
