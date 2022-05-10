See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Tzikas works at 5th Avenue Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tzikas Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    526 Se 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 330-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 71 ratings
Patient Ratings (71)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
May 10, 2022
Good overall experience with eyelid surgery, painless while awake. Nice natural results. He doesn't make you look like Cher but instead it looks improved but not Hollywood. Only complaint was I was immediately pushed out the back door as soon as he closed the incisions and not told how horrendous the swelling would be, or the healing time which was scary.
Olivia — May 10, 2022
Photo: Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tzikas to family and friends

About Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619276102
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Yale University School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • George Washington University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • BOSTON COLLEGE
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tzikas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tzikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tzikas works at 5th Avenue Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tzikas’s profile.

71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzikas.

