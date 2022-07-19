Overview

Dr. Thomas Turnbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moberly Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Turnbaugh works at Missouri Spine Institute in Jefferson City, MO with other offices in Moberly, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.