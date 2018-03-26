See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
10 (224)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6G, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7388
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3936
  3. 3
    Campus Box 8015
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tung Jr?

    Mar 26, 2018
    Dr. Tung did an amazing job. He went above and beyond, not only to do the surgery well, but to make the surgery site look nice and clean. He has a very nice bedside manner and made me feel 100% comfortable with my decision to have surgery. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    Erin Harper in Brighton, Illinois — Mar 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tung Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Tung Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tung Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851318398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tung Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tung Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tung Jr has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.