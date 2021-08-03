Dr. Thomas Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tsao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tsao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Dr. Tsao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocean Psychiatric Group770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 962-2780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao?
Dr Tsao is very knowledgeable and we were recommended by my son's teacher to make an appointment. He was very thorough and listened to his frustrations. He spent a lot of time explaining the different medications. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Tsao, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1659343556
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Penn Hospital
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- St. Peter's College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao works at
Dr. Tsao has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.