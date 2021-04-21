Overview

Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Medina, OH. They completed their residency with Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati



Dr. Tsai works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland in Medina, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.