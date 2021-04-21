Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Medina, OH. They completed their residency with Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 301, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-2727
Retina Associates Of Cleveland690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0738
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.650 Graham Rd Ste 103, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 966-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office is very clean and they practice social distancing the receptionists are always very helpful as well as the nurses. And Dr Tsai is quiet but it's just wonderful a wonderful doctor and I am so blessed that he has helped me with my eye bleeds and more than one occasion and is always ready to answer any questions or concerns I have
About Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1316919640
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.