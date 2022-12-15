See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (108)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Trumble works at Bellevue Hand Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Hand Surgery
    1200 112th Ave NE Ste C210, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 999-3580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 15, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Trumble and staff, was 100 % well done. I felt very much that I was a patient and not just a number. I also enjoyed knowing that he has many patents that he has designed that are used in his different surgeries and have been excepted and trusted. My internist, when he asked about who did my surgery and I told him it was Dr. Trumble, even said that I had, in his opinion the best hand surgeon in Washington State.
    Ann M. — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114003837
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trumble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trumble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trumble works at Bellevue Hand Surgery in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Trumble’s profile.

    Dr. Trumble has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trumble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

