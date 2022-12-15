Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Trumble works at
Locations
-
1
Bellevue Hand Surgery1200 112th Ave NE Ste C210, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 999-3580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trumble?
My experience with Dr. Trumble and staff, was 100 % well done. I felt very much that I was a patient and not just a number. I also enjoyed knowing that he has many patents that he has designed that are used in his different surgeries and have been excepted and trusted. My internist, when he asked about who did my surgery and I told him it was Dr. Trumble, even said that I had, in his opinion the best hand surgeon in Washington State.
About Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114003837
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trumble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trumble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trumble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trumble works at
Dr. Trumble has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trumble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trumble speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.