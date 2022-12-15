Overview

Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Trumble works at Bellevue Hand Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.