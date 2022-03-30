Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Locations
Locations
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 710-1590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truelson?
Dr. Truelson was kind, listened well, explained things well, didn't have to wait a month to see the doctor, friendly and professional office staff, Clearfork office is next to Clearfork shopping and resturants - overall a very acceptable and pleasant doctor experience.
About Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780670810
Education & Certifications
- Ut Houston
- UT Southwestern
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Truelson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Truelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truelson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Truelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.