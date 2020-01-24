Overview

Dr. Thomas Trotta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trotta works at Kadlec Clinic Endocrinology in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.