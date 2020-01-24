Dr. Thomas Trotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Trotta, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Trotta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Locations
General, Breast, and Colorectal Surgery1100 Goethals Dr Ste D, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3185
Kadlec Clinic - General & Colorectal Surgery780 Swift Blvd Ste 101, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job on my surgery. He was clear, concise and very good at his job. I appreciate his work.
About Dr. Thomas Trotta, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
