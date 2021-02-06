Overview

Dr. Thomas Towne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Towne works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.