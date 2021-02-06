Dr. Thomas Towne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Towne, MD
Dr. Thomas Towne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 621-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Towne is one of the most expert and caring gastroenterologists around. He is that rare physician who actually listens to you before he examines you, gives you his opinion, and outlines the best plan for you. I was terrified to get a colonoscopy, and put it off for years because a doctor told me years ago that my petite size and an anatomical defect would make it difficult. I feared perforation. Dr. Towne advised me that although this sometimes can happen during that test, he would use a pediatric scope. He did, and all went well. I would hate to see him stop practicing in the clinic, but maybe we need him to be teaching up and coming medical students/young doctors how to give the best, most compassionate, and most expert medical care possible in Gastroenterology. Kudos to him and a big THANK YOU!
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700888385
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Towne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Towne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towne has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Towne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towne.
