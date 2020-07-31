Dr. Toothaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Toothaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Toothaker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Toothaker works at
Locations
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 333-1133
Neurology Milford670 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-1414
Ynhh Neurology Infusion Fairfield75 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 785-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He didn’t rush me and took time to listen to me. He resolved the problem right there in his office.
About Dr. Thomas Toothaker, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toothaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toothaker works at
Dr. Toothaker has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toothaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Toothaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toothaker.
