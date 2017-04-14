Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toohey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD
Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Toohey Thomas D MD Office1401 Avocado Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-8700
he is amazing will never go anywhere else, or let any friend or family go to any other surgeon, he always makes sure you are satisfied .
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Toohey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toohey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Toohey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toohey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toohey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toohey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.