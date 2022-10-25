Dr. Tolli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Tolli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tolli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 37th St N Ste C, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 328-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tolli has performed two surgeries o me , and is always sure what needs to be done .. Always takes time to discuss options..
About Dr. Thomas Tolli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447212014
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolli has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.