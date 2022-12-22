Dr. Thomas Tkach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tkach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tkach, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tkach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah
Locations
-
1
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was precise and on time with my schedule very informative with the doctor and all the help
About Dr. Thomas Tkach, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093713331
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- U Okla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tkach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tkach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tkach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tkach has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tkach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Tkach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tkach.
