Dr. Thomas Thornberry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Thornberry works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

