Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville, OH with other offices in Franklin, TN and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville
    330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-1445
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Heritage Medical Associates
    1909 Mallory Ln Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7220
  3. 3
    Magnolia Women's Health At Miami Valley Hospital - Berry Women's Center
    1 Wyoming St Ste 3100B, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-4110
  4. 4
    Perinatal Partners
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 430, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-4110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 22, 2020
    Doctor JT Thomas is very professional and has a very good bedside manner. He was very thorough and making sure I had the proper testing done before he recommended a treatment for my terrible hot flashes. I was quite miserable. He was very kind. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    Wanda Elaine Jobe — Jan 22, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497830855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School

