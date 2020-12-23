See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Sherbrooke Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Theocharides works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 23, 2020
Very good thank you ??
Gyorgy Kinga — Dec 23, 2020
About Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 43 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1528014412
Education & Certifications

  • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
  • Rush Presbytian St. Lukes Medical Center
  • Universite de Sherbrooke Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theocharides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Theocharides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Theocharides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Theocharides works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Theocharides’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Theocharides. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theocharides.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theocharides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theocharides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

