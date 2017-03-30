Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM
Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Nutley Chiropractic Physicians591 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-3412
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
I've Dr Testa a few times & he is a gentleman, very knowledgeable, conservative I have bunions on both feet, along with possible Morton's Neuroma or metatarsalgia He recommended not to have bunionectomy surgery but to wear the proper shoes and he suggested I try metatarsal gel pads to ease the discomfort I'm still having issues, so I'm going back to see him again BUT the woman who answered told me he is book through April & offer me an appt to see the other dr. , not very cooperative lady
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Testa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.
