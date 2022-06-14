Dr. Thomas Teske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Teske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Teske, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Locations
Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo852 E Danenberg Dr, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 352-2257
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr TESKE regularly. He treats my migraines and other things as well. I have been seeing him for many years. I highly recommend him very much so' Great bedside maner, kind, concerned. I don't understand why ppl think he is not very good. Whoever gave a poor reveiw. YOUall must have been having a bad day. Or wanted something he does not do. Or wanted something for nothing.
About Dr. Thomas Teske, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Teske has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teske accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teske has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Teske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teske.
