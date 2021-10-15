Overview

Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Crete Area Medical Center.



Dr. Tegt works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.