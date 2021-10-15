Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tegt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Crete Area Medical Center.
Dr. Tegt works at
Locations
Chi Health St Elizabeth555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 219-7650
Ent Nebraska575 S 70th St Ste 440, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 484-5500
ENT Nebraska7001 A St Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 484-5500
Lincoln Ear Nose and Throat Assoc PC2221 S 17th St Ste 414, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (541) 476-6372
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Crete Area Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been truly a blessing to be a patient of Dr. Tegt. I have never had the doctor call me back instead of a nurse to answer my questions. His genuine caring & concern for my health was above & beyond! Even when it was determined my medical issues were not related to my ears, Dr Tegt helped me find other options and gave me references. I can’t thank Dr. Tegt and his Staff enough for all of their kindness and patience. I would recommend Dr. Tegt to everyone!??????????
About Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tegt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tegt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tegt has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tegt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tegt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tegt.
