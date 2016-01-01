See All Dermatologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD

Dermatology
4 (87)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD is a dermatologist in Brandon, FL. Dr. Taylor completed a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He currently practices at LoCicero Health and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Taylor is board certified in Dermatology.

    Skin Health Forever Dermatology Center
    1111 Oakfield Dr Ste 111, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 440-2462
    Thomas M Taylor MD PA
    3514 W Bay To Bay Blvd Ste 3, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 440-2462

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rash
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rash

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rash
Genital Warts
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dandruff
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Pemphigoid
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Psoriatic Arthritis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
  • AARP
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Florida
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Simply Healthcare Plans
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1568464931
Residency
  • Brooke Army Medical Center
Internship
  • St Vincent Hospital
Medical Education
  • Indiana University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Rensselaer
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 87 ratings
Patient Ratings (87)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(19)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

87 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.