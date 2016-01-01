Overview

Dr. Thomas Tayeri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Tayeri works at Silkiss Eye Surgery in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.