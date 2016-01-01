Dr. Thomas Tayeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tayeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tayeri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Tayeri works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Tayeri M.d. Inc.1805 El Camino Real Ste 100, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 324-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tayeri?
About Dr. Thomas Tayeri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1023041662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tayeri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tayeri works at
Dr. Tayeri has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tayeri speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.