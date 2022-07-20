Overview

Dr. Thomas Tasaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tasaki works at Eugene Wong Inc Nephrology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.