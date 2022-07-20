Dr. Thomas Tasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tasaki, MD
Dr. Thomas Tasaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Carmen K Stanko MD Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 814, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-3802
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr. Thomas Tasaki for several years now. He is so caring and and very thorough with all of my lab results, and explains in details of my results. He makes me feel very comfortable and not stressed out of my results when it is high. I'm going to miss Dr. Tasaki. Take care and be safe.
About Dr. Thomas Tasaki, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235169806
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
