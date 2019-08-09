Dr. Tarter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Tarter, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tarter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tarter works at
Locations
Prairie Oncology Management Services Pharmacy210 W McKinley Ave Ste 1, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 329-3270
- 2 800 N 1st St Fl 2, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Gaines & Banday LLC301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 545-7500
- 4 1025 S 6th St Bldg 120, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable Dr. Very personable. Top professional in his field.
About Dr. Thomas Tarter, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarter works at
Dr. Tarter has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.