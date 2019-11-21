Dr. Thomas Tarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tarin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Tarin works at
Locations
-
1
Carpointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Center801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 302, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Care Pointe ENT/Sinus Center1400 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 738-2617
-
3
Care Pointe ENT/Sinus Center99 E 86th Ave Ste A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-2528
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarin?
My wife and I have both had to deal with throat cancer. Dr Tarrin was vital in our cure.
About Dr. Thomas Tarin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1427081405
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarin works at
Dr. Tarin has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.