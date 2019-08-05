Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tann III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD
Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Rayner Eye Clinic1308 Belk Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-6551
Rayner Surgery Center1314 Belk Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-6621
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had surgery for a Pterygium on my left eye. Dr Tann explained everything to me before the procedure. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083654578
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Tann III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tann III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tann III works at
Dr. Tann III has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tann III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tann III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tann III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tann III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tann III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.