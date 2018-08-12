Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas K S Tan M D Inc.2228 Liliha St Ste 103, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-9326
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
Best doctor I have ever had in 50 years. Very good at explaining situations and up to date options. Highly recommend Dr Tan to anyone who needs a doctor that will care and listen to you.
About Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese
- 1447328620
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan speaks Cantonese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.