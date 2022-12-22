Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Goshen Health Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Locations
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 696-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always helpful, always respectful, always honest and kind. Exactly the kind of doctor anyone would want. Treated me here in South Dakota and I wish he'd stayed!!
About Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275528382
Education & Certifications
- Nih-Natl Cancer Inst
- Baylor Affil Res Prog
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
