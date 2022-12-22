See All Oncologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Tan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Goshen Health Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Medical Specialists
    4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 696-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Goshen Health Hospital
  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Hematologic Problems
Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Hematologic Problems

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Always helpful, always respectful, always honest and kind. Exactly the kind of doctor anyone would want. Treated me here in South Dakota and I wish he'd stayed!!
    Jerry Munson — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Tan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275528382
    Education & Certifications

    • Nih-Natl Cancer Inst
    • Baylor Affil Res Prog
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

