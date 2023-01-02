Dr. Thomas Takoudes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takoudes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Takoudes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Takoudes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 954 Main St Lowr Level, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-0003
Ear Nose and Throat Medical & Surgical Group LLC31 Broadway, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-1324
Guilford Surgery Center LLC246 Goose Ln Ste 203, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-0416
Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group LLC46 Prince St Ste 601, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 752-1726
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Competent and affable.
About Dr. Thomas Takoudes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205949369
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
